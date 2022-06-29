Giriraj Singh to launch PMAY-G model house

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh will visit the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) on Thursday, and inaugurate the PMAY-G model house constructed at Rural Technology Park, NIRD&PR campus.

This model house showcases various affordable and appropriate housing technologies that can be replicated in constructing cost-effective and environment-friendly houses in rural areas under the PMAY-G scheme.

The single bedroom model house has been constructed in an area of 342 sq.ft. (including a hall, bedroom, kitchen, toilet and bathroom) with a total cost of ₹2.33 lakh, by adopting low-cost sustainable housing technologies, including random rubble stone masonry for foundation, rat-trap bond technology for walling with fly-ash bricks, filler slab roofing, mud plastering inside the house, painting of outside walls without plastering by using environment-friendly cow dung-based Prakritik paint and flooring using local tandoor stones instead of polished stones.

A 2kW rooftop solar unit has been installed at this model house for ₹1.06 lakh, connected on-grid with net metering. This system generates, on average, eight units per day and contributes six units to the grid after consuming two units of power for the house. To showcase the energy-saving options, the house is equipped with LED lights, BLDC fans and solar-based induction stove for cooking.

This house also showcases the amenities that can be provided under the convergence of various schemes, including piped drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and soak pit under Swachh Bharat Mission.