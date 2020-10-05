‘Gift mammo screening to women rather than sarees’

HYDERABAD

05 October 2020 00:31 IST

Virtual meet emphasises early detection of breast cancer

Instead of buying a saree or something else on Dasara and Deepavali, gift your loved ones, who are 40 years or older, a mammography screening — this was the message by Ushalakshmi, founder chairman of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

An 87-year-old breast cancer survivor, Dr Ushalakshmi said that early detection of breast cancer can save lives. October is considered to be the International Breast Cancer Awareness month across the world.

Raj Bhavan support

Speaking on the occasion of the 2020 edition of virtual ‘Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation Oration’ (UBF Oration) held on Sunday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was chief guest of the programme, said that to support awareness on breast cancer, Raj Bhavan would be illuminated in pink on the last day of October.

The initiative of illuminating buildings in pink was taken up by the foundation.

The oration on the topic ‘Breast Cancer advocacy, screening and early detection of breast cancer’ was delivered by former Union Health Secretary K. Sujatha Rao. She said that breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women in India.

“If diagnosed early and treated early, many lives can be saved. It is for this reason that government is focusing on raising awareness, early screening and diagnosis among women,” she said, adding that India needs to step up the number of oncologists from the current 1,250, radiographers, and other allied specialities, and upskill physicians, and nurses working in district hospitals and primary health care centres.