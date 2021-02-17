GHMC’s revenues way short of budgetary projections

HYDERABAD

17 February 2021

Property tax collection stood at ₹1,316 cr., way lower than the projected ₹1,862 cr.

The financial year 2020-21 has been especially hard on GHMC in terms of revenues, as visible from the statement of its receipts and expenditure as on date.

The corporation’s major revenue sources are property tax collection and building permission fee, both of which may not meet the targets this year.

According to the Revenue statement as on Wednesday, the property tax collection stood at ₹1,316 crore, which is way lower than the budgetary projection of ₹1,862 crore.

This is, however, marginally higher than last year’s collections of ₹1,285 crore on the same day. During 2019-20, close to 90% of the total collection was achieved by February 16, while in the current year, it stands at a little over 70% of the target.

Officials concede that the collection may not meet the target this year, as the staff is busy in preparations for the upcoming MLC polls.

Calamities striking one after the other, including the COVID-19 lockdown and the devastating floods in October 2020, are cited as major reasons for low collections, followed by elections to GHMC in December 2020.

The building permission fee collected by the Town Planning wing too plummeted this year.

The collection stands at ₹510 crore as on Wednesday, as against the budgetary projection of ₹827 crore, which amounts to mere 62% achievement. It is way below the cumulated receipts of ₹816 crore as on the date last year, against a total collection of ₹958 crore.

Officials from the Town Planning wing, however, attribute the low figure to the instalment facility offered to the builders in payment of the fee, as a COVID-19 recovery measure.

As per the government orders, the fee may be paid in four instalments, before March 31, 2021, hence, the officials are hopeful of crossing the projected receipts.

The surcharge on Stamp Duty, which is a major source of revenue other than property tax and building permission fee, is shown as zero, as against a projection of ₹450 crore.

Only about ₹24 crore has been received by way of Trade Licence fee, against the targeted ₹70 crore, while the revenue from advertisements stands only at about ₹4 crore, against the projected ₹70 crore.

Not a paisa of the assigned revenue accruing to GHMC under various heads has been devolved yet by the government. While a total of ₹275 crore has been shown as budgetary projection under professional tax and compensation in lieu of taxes, nothing has been released so far.

The State Finance Commission grants of ₹338 crore and the grant of ₹520 crore from the CM Relief Fund were the saving grace in the ₹2816 crore revenue receipts, against the projected receipts of ₹3,667 crore.