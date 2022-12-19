GHMC’s request for railway land parcels hits an impasse

December 19, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Inability to arrive at a consensus on part of the South Central Railway (SCR) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) may be rendering several valuable railway land parcels as garbage dumps and dens of illegal activities.

Back and forth communication between GHMC and SCR during the past seven to eight months points to apathy of both the authorities in putting the vacant lands to better use.

An official letter was addressed by the GHMC Commissioner to the railway authorities early in May this year, seeking the latter to hand over the vacant land parcels in Vishnupuri Extension, R.K.Nagar and other areas of Malkajgiri to the corporation for development of Secondary Collection & Transfer Points (SCTP) and greenery.

Responding to it, the Divisional Railway Manager (Works) has written back, seeking clarity and specific details of the vacant lands which the GHMC wished to utilise for setting up of the facilities.

A recent communication addressed by the GHMC Commissioner specified the details of a 1.129 acres of land parcel along with proposed layout for setting up the SCTP. However, the letter requested handing over of the vacant land on free and permanent basis for establishment of SCTP, while the Railway authorities expressed willingness only to lease out the land.

“There are at least 10 vacant land parcels of railways adjacent to colonies, which have turned dumping grounds or meeting points for drug peddlers. On the other hand, GHMC is facing space crunch for setting up the garbage transfer points, green spaces and playgrounds. If a consensus is arrived at between both the authorities about utilisation of the space on a revenue-sharing model, local people and children will benefit,” says Malkajgiri corporator V.Sravan, who has been trying to bring about a consensus.