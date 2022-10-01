GHMC’s performance unremarkable in Swachh Survekshan-2022

GHMC has slid in the star rating offered by Swachh Survekshan rankings for the year 2022, in the category of ‘Garbage Free City’, but retained Water Plus status in the Open Defecation-Free cities category.

The city secured five star rating as Garbage Free City in 2021, while sliding down to three star in the latest survey.

In the category of cities with over 10 lakh population, GHMC improved its score, by securing 11th rank in place of the 13th rank in 2021. In the category of cities with over one lakh population, GHMC got 26th rank against the 27th rank last year.

Protocol for star rating of garbage free cities has been developed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in order to institutionalise a mechanism, whereby the cities will be evaluated based on door to door collection, segregation at source, sweeping in residential, commercial and public areas, provision of litter bins, processing of wet and dry waste, responsibilities fixed on bulk waste gnerators towards on-site waste processing, penalties, spot fines, user charges, scientific landfill, cleanliness of drains and water bodies, screening of nalas, plastic waste management, managing construction and demolition waste, beautification with sustainability, resolution of citizens’ complaints covering issues related to littering, garbage dumping, overflowing bins and others.

Methodology of Swachh Survekshan rankings are based on three parameters, namely, service level progress, citizinens’ voice, certification of star rating, and open defecation status.

The period of assessment of progress was from July 2021 till February 2022 under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBM-U) covering 4,384 cities.