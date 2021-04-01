GHMC’s coffers ring louder

HYDERABAD

01 April 2021 21:58 IST

On last day of the year, total collection of property tax stood at ₹1701.29 crore

GHMC has surpassed all its previous records in property tax collections, even while falling short of the designated target for the last financial year 2020-21, that ended on March 31, Wednesday.

One-time settlement

As on the last day of the year, the total collection of property tax stood at ₹1701.29 crore, which is close to ₹230 crore more than the previous year’s collection of ₹1,472.31 crore.

Of the total, ₹399 crore was garnered through the One Time Settlement scheme (OTS) declared by the State government. OTS gave an opportunity for the property tax defaulters to pay the dues with 90% waiver on penal interest.

Khairatabad zone has topped the charts with close to ₹492 crore collections, followed by Serilingampally zone at over ₹290 crore. Kukatpally zone stood third with around ₹286 crore, while Secunderabad zone collected a total ₹260 crore, L.B.Nagar zone, ₹247 crore and Charminar zone, ₹127 crore, a statement from GHMC informed.

Among circles, Jubilee Hills topped the list with ₹181 crore collection, followed by Serilingampally at ₹172 crore. Khairatabad circle stood next with a collection of close to ₹156 crore. Lowest collection was from Chandrayangutta circle at ₹9.3 crore.

The number of assessees too has seen an increase when compared with last year, despite the slowdown of the construction industry owing to the impact of the pandemic.

As against 10.5 lakh assessees, during the current year, 12.2 lakh property owners have paid the tax, the statement informed.

However, despite the OTS scheme, GHMC has failed to achieve its targeted collection of ₹1,900 crore, which was a ₹100 crore more than last year’s target.