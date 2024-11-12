 />
GHMC’s claims for budget allocations delayed due to absence of full time commissioner

Published - November 12, 2024 05:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
K. Ilambarithi, commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). File

K. Ilambarithi, commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Budget estimates of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been delayed this year, due to absence of a full time commissioner.

IAS officer K. Ilambarithi, who was given full additional charge of GHMC, in addition to his main role as Transport commissioner, has left for Jharkhand as soon as he assumed charge, to serve as the Election Observer there.

On Monday (November 11, 2024), Mr. Ilambarithi has been given full charge as GHMC commissioner. He is expected back only after November 25, as per the official information.

Budget estimates and requirements should be sent by February

The GHMC needs to furnish its budget estimates and requirements to the State government at least by February, in order to claim funding from the State budget for the coming financial year.

As per the GHMC Act, 1955, the commissioner should give the draft estimates to the Standing Committee by November 10 every year, after which the committee would pore over the document, and make necessary additions or amendments. Also to be readied are the revised estimates for the current year.

After standing committee’s approval, the estimates should be printed and sent to each member of the GHMC Council by December 15. The council in turn, would meet and debate over the estimates and give its approval by February, after which the proposals would be sent to the government.

Three commissioners in five months

The income and expenditure estimates for the financial year 2025-26 and the revised estimates for 2024-25 are yet to be given to the standing committee this year, due to absence of the commissioner. For the past five months, three commissioners have changed for GHMC. Ronald Rose, who was the commissioner at the time of the change in government post-Assembly elections, was replaced by Amrapali Kata in the last week of June this year.

Ms. Kata has been sent back to Andhra Pradesh, after her plea for cadre change was rejected by the central government, making way for Mr. Ilambarithi.

GHMC Finance wing officials, however, sounded confident that the budget proposals would be sent in time to the State government for getting allocations in the state budget.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

