GHMC’s blood donation camp on Aug.17

As part of the fortnight-long celebrations of 75 years of Independence, GHMC conducted a poets’ meet at its headquarters on Tuesday. The civic body will conduct blood donation camps across its circles on Wednesday, which is expected to see participation of 2,150 donors, a statement informed.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board conducted mass singing of the national anthem at its headquarters in Khairatabad at 11.30 a.m. with participation of senior officials.