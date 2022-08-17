GHMC’s blood donation camp on Aug.17
As part of the fortnight-long celebrations of 75 years of Independence, GHMC conducted a poets’ meet at its headquarters on Tuesday. The civic body will conduct blood donation camps across its circles on Wednesday, which is expected to see participation of 2,150 donors, a statement informed.
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board conducted mass singing of the national anthem at its headquarters in Khairatabad at 11.30 a.m. with participation of senior officials.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.