GHMC’s annual budget of nearly ₹7,000 cr. approved

The elected body of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has given its stamp of approval to the corporation’s budget of ₹6,973.64 crore for the year 2020-21, during its general body meeting on Saturday.

Of this annual budget, GHMC’s own component is ₹5,380 crore. The remaining ₹1,593.64 crore is to come through Telangana State Housing Corporation and the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation, towards road development and double-bedroom housing projects.

Responding to the budget proposals, former mayor and present corporator Majid Hussain pointed out that property tax dues were piling up from State and Central government buildings. GHMC’s share of professional tax and motor vehicle tax is not being recovered since long.

Low spending

Raising questions about low spending, Mr. Hussain questioned mere ₹23 lakh allocation for development of heritage structures, which was lower than the expenditure on refurbishment of officers’ cabins. Heavy penalties are being imposed in the name of construction material being dumped on roads, but not much is being spent on control of dengue and malaria, he rued.

Mr.Hussain also suggested special counters for issue of birth certificates given that 30% people in the city do not have birth certificates.

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and TRS MLA D.Sudheer Reddy brought to the notice of the chairperson and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan that property tax being levied in L.B. Nagar zone is much higher than in other localities, and sought its reversal.

Mr.Revanth Reddy also questioned 100% penalty on property tax of unauthorised construction and said it sought to penalise hapless home buyers instead of errant builders.

Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, in his response, said four to five meetings have been held with the State Finance Commission about devolution of funds to GHMC. He also clarified on SRDP and double-bedroom projects in the city.

By August this year, about 65,000 to 70,000 double-bedroom dwelling units will be ready. They are in completion stage, requiring about ₹60 crore to ₹90 crore to touch finish line, he said.

Escrow account

Answering another query on transfer of sewerage system on city outskirts to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Mr.Lokesh Kumar said GHMC has to pay ₹157 crore annually to the Water Board for maintenance of the system, for which an escrow account has been already opened.

During the transition phase, operation and maintenance of sewer lines is being looked after by GHMC, though capital works have been slowed down, teh Commissioner said.