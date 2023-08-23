HamberMenu
GHMC workers’ strike enters sixth day

August 23, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The strike by the municipal workers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) completed five days, with no response from the government for their demands for regularisation of employment and better wages.

On Tuesday, workers conducted protest demonstrations across various Circle offices, including LB Nagar, Kapra, Uppal, Abids, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Chandanagar, Secunderabad, Jiyaguda, Puranapul and Khiaratabad parking yard.

Deputy commissioners of various circles have, upon instructions from the GHMC Commissioner, issued orders to all the striking Sanitation Field Assistants to hand over the biometric machines forthwith, or else face action.

President of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees’ Union Udhari Gopal threatened that in case of no response, the protests will be taken to the GHMC dump yards, where the striking workers will stop the vehicles carrying the city garbage.

“Talks with the GHMC officials have failed. The Chief Minister has issued orders to absorb RTC employees without any prior promise. But, he promised us regularisation once Telangana becomes a separate state. What happened to that promise? We haven’t even got double-bedroom houses,” fumed Mr. Gopal.

It is learnt that the GHMC is deploying sweeping machines to keep major roads clean in view of the strike.

