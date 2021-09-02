GHMC workers protest seeking pay revision

GHMC staff and workers held a demonstration in front of the corporation headquarters on Thursday, demanding better pay and implementation of pay revision for contract workers.

Under the umbrella of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union, workers carried out a mock begging protest, also seeking timely payment of wages. “The sewerage workers have not got five months’ wages so far. Even for others, it is taking 10 to 15 days for salaries to get credited. We demand payment of salaries by the first day of every month,” said Udhari Gopal, president of the union.

Sewerage workers should be paid ₹17,000 wages per month, and PRC should be implemented for contract labourers, the union demanded. “Besides, about 1,600 permanent employees are facing issues related to provident fund and medical leaves. We demand resolution to their problems,” Mr.Gopal said.