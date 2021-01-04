GHMC workers demand withdrawal of agreement with REEL

CBI inquiry demanded into award of contract

GHMC workers held a demonstration in front of the corporation’s headquarters on Monday, demanding withdrawal of the agreement with Ramky Enviro Engineers (REEL) Limited for garbage transportation.

President of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union Udhari Gopal drew blood from his veins to write a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urging him to cancel the agreement with REEL, the concessionaire partner for Solid Waste Management in the city.

In the letter, Mr. Gopal said the transportation cost mere ₹160 crore when it was being done using GHMC’s own vehicles, which now has grown to cost ₹600 crore. Seeking a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in garbage transport, he demanded cancellation of agreement with Ramky and also of privatisation of sanitation in commercial areas.

He also demanded regularisation of employment of contract and outsourced workers, besides super speciality hospitals, one in each zone, for sanitation and entomology workers. About 200 workers participated in the demonstration.