ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC ward offices set for launch from June 16

June 11, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

Ward-level administration in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, as announced by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao, will be launched from June 16, the designated date for ‘Municipal Administration Day’ as part of the 10th Telangana formation day celebrations.

Mr.Rama Rao made the announcement while addressing an orientation programme for ward-level officers of GHMC, on Saturday.

Office spaces for all the wards, along with other facilities, have been finalised, he said during his elaborate and persuasive speech. Exhorting the zonal and deputy commissioners to do handholding for ward-level governance for a few months, Mr.Rama Rao assured all support and funding for officers from the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought to justify the ward-level governance in view of the population explosion in the city. Each ward has a population equal to a municipality outside GHMC, but woefully lacks in administrative system municipalities are endowed with, he said.

Each ward office will have 10 officials to receive and address public grievances, including Assistant Municipal Commissioners designated as Ward Administrative Officers, who will coordinate the team. Other members include ward engineer, ward-level town planner, ward entomologist, ward community organiser, sanitary jawan, ward-level urban biodiversity supervisor, ward assistant deputed from HMWS&SB, ward lineman/line inspector deputed from TSSPDCL and a computer operator.

“Be polite with the citizens, and do not return any grievance on the pretext of the ward’s purview,” Mr.Rama Rao told the officers. It is also the duty of the ward-level officials to work with the community and increase awareness against littering in the city, and water bodies, Mr.Rama Rao said, and called for Hyderabad to be made as clean as Tokyo.

He put forth a proposal to designate every Saturday as ‘Rethink Day’, to implement the ‘Reduce-Reuse-Recycle’ motto. Collection points should be arranged to collect discarded items from the public so that they do not throw them into drains.

Job charts will be prepared for each of the staff, and soon a citizen charter will be introduced with prescribed deadlines for redressal of each grievance, he said. Upcoming Haritha Haram targets. too, will be fixed ward-wise.

The concept of ward offices will be replicated by other States and the Centre, just like other schemes of the Telangana government, Mr. Rama Rao said. “What Telangana does today, India will do tomorrow,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US