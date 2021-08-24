GHMC vaccination drive continues on second day

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 22:35 IST

585 colonies totally vaccinated at end of second day

GHMC has issued certificates of complete vaccination to a total of 297 colonies on Tuesday, the second day of the 10-day COVID-19 mass vaccination drive.

With this, the cumulative number of colonies declared as cent per cent vaccinated stands at 585. On Tuesday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi awarded the certificate to the resident welfare association of the Press Photographers’ Colony in Banjara Hills, after inspecting the mobile vaccination camp there.

Mass vaccination was taken up in 472 colonies on Tuesday, which takes up the total number of colonies covered to 922.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 26,519 persons have been injected with the first dose of the vaccine, while those administered the second dose stood at 4052.

Officials in charge of the vaccination drive on the ground informed that a large number of persons in colonies have already been vaccinated.

“We are finding only about 200 unvaccinated persons on an average from 20 colonies. Several persons who came for second dose were sent back as the mandatory period between the two doses had not been completed for them,” informed an official.

In two days, a total of 47,104 persons have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 7,304 have been given the second dose, taking the total number to 54,408.

A total of 175 mobile vaccination clinics visited the allotted colonies by 8 a.m., to carry out the drive.

Several legislators and corporators monitored the vaccination process by visiting the centres. Mayor Vijayalakshmi has inspected the centres at Nanal Nagar Colony Ayodhya Nagar, and Prem Reddy Colony in Mehdipatnam.

MLA D.Sudheer Reddy visited the Judges Colony Sahara Estates and other colonies in LB Nagar constituency and urged everybody to take vaccine. MLAs B.Subhash Reddy and K.Venkatesh too visited the camps in their respective purviews, a statement from GHMC informed.