GHMC usurping park space, allege Jubilee Hills residents

Diversion of park space for development of a road by the civic authorities has got residents of HUDA Enclave, Jubilee Hills, rise in unison against the move.

On Monday, several residents complained about the compound wall of the park being razed and scores of trees in various stages of growth being uprooted by the contractor in order to lay the road.

The new road is one among various slip roads being developed by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL), in order to ease the vehicle pressure on the major thoroughfares.

It was being laid from Journalist Colony up to Narne Road via HUDA Enclave, to facilitate traffic towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

“The road works were going on for five days, and we had already complained about heavy rock blasting which shook our walls. Later the blasting came down, but the contractor had silently razed the compound wall of the park in the dead of the night which we noticed only on Monday morning,” said Juhee Ahmed, a resident.

While the residents assert that they were not against development of road, they complain that the area being used for it was shown as park in the HUDA layout.

‘Mini-forest’

“It resembled a mini-forest, and was home to several species of fauna such as peacocks, parrots, and mongoose. This is loss of precious biodiversity and lung space,” said Kavita Bhatia, another resident.

Office-bearers of the HUDA Enclave Resident Welfare Association (RWA) claim that the High Court ruled for protection of open spaces in the area, when government had tried to auction them back in 2013.

“The agency uprooted about 100 trees, of which about 50 were planted personally by me. I even got red soil for the plants, and watered them regularly. Several other residents too planted saplings here,” said treasurer of the RWA, Phani Kondepudi.

The road consumed about 45 feet of the park space, apart from more from an adjacent private plot, he said.

Unavoidable, says GHMC

Meanwhile, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation clarified that the park space was taken over, in order to avoid a detour. “For development of link roads and slip roads, we are using government lands wherever possible, as it would save us the troubles associated with land acquisition. In this case, the straight road required park space. Loss of greenery is regrettable, but some times unavoidable for public purpose,” said a senior official.

GHMC prepared plans for a total 131 link roads and slip roads, and handed over 35 of them to HRDCL for development.