GHMC urges Hyderabad denizens interested in feeding street dogs to register online

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The corporation seeks to take assistance of street dog feeders in identifying unsterilised dogs, which is essential for canine population control and prevention of the spread of diseases.

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has invited the city residents interested in feeding stray dogs to register with the corporation. A QR code was provided for the purpose9o[ | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has invited the city residents interested in feeding stray dogs to join hands with it to ensure the well-being of street dogs.

By registering, street dog feeders will be partnering with GHMC in identifying suitable locations away from public areas for feeding the stray canines and reduce human-animal conflicts, a statement from GHMC informed. It will foster a “harmonious coexistence” between humans and animals, it said.

In addition, the registered feeders will be given essential information on responsible feeding practices, guidelines on animal welfare and opportunities to participate in sterilisation and vaccination drives.

Through the registrations, the corporation seeks to take assistance of street dog feeders in identifying unsterilised dogs, which is essential for canine population control and prevention of the spread of diseases.

Regular feeders may identify the unsterilised dogs and report them for the programme of Animal Birth Control-Anti Rabies Vaccination.

A request has been made to all the animal welfare organisations to support the initiative by encouraging the street dog feeders to register.

Those who wish to register may use the google document ‘https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc2D7BfgTlF3VK6KXYr2dL62e1YZ-kFREDYudGItA3sIXm_eQ/viewform’ in order to register.

Officials from the veterinary wing of GHMC informed that the registration is voluntary and there is no compulsion involved.

For more information, one may contact the Assistant Directors or Deputy Directors of the Veterinary wing in each zone.

