GHMC-UNDP deal to manage plastic waste

The GHMC entered into a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for plastic waste management on Tuesday.
A team from UNDP, headed by Head (Circular Economy) Prabhjot Sodhi met GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and Additional Commissioner D. Hari Chandana and signed an agreement towards plastic waste management in GHMC limits.
Accordingly, UNDP will invest in balers and incinerators, and establish ‘Swachhata Kendras’ at Yousufguda and Lower Tank Bund transfer stations.
Also, the international agency will provide plastic waste management infrastructure in dry resource centres and fund street vendor kiosks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor