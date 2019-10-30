GHMC-UNDP deal to manage plastic waste

The GHMC entered into a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for plastic waste management on Tuesday.

A team from UNDP, headed by Head (Circular Economy) Prabhjot Sodhi met GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and Additional Commissioner D. Hari Chandana and signed an agreement towards plastic waste management in GHMC limits.

Accordingly, UNDP will invest in balers and incinerators, and establish ‘Swachhata Kendras’ at Yousufguda and Lower Tank Bund transfer stations.

Also, the international agency will provide plastic waste management infrastructure in dry resource centres and fund street vendor kiosks.