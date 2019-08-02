GHMC, traffic police join hands to prevent accidents

GHMC is taking up various civil works at accident-prone spots in the city identified by the traffic police, to make them safer.

A decision has also been taken to conduct joint inspections on stretches which have experienced more than five accidents so far.

The decisions were taken after successive review meetings conducted by the corporation officials with the traffic police.

The traffic police have identified 120 ‘black spots’ or points where accidents are taking place frequently, in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda limits. Of those, 26 are on stretches under maintenance by GHMC.

The spots identified include Kandikal Gate and flyover; near Farooq Nagar bus stop; Falaknuma; Bapughat; Langar Houz; Ramdevguda; Langar Houz dargah; Balika Bhavan; Qutb Shahi Tombs; Abids GPO; Bank Street near ENT Hospital; Indira Park junction; RTC Crossroads; Ramakrishna Mutt; Kachiguda Railway Station Road; Vidya Nagar Crossroads; NTR Gardens; Banjara Hills Road No. 12; Jubilee Hills Road No. 78; Yousufguda Checkpost; Chilkalguda Crossroads; Warasiguda Crossroads; three locations near Secunderabad railway station and Bata Crossroads near RP Road, Secunderabad.

GHMC has proposed measures such as provision of dividers, zebra crossings, lane marking and rumble strips, signage boards and stop lines, with an expenditure of ₹1.53 crore. On Banjara Hills Road No. 12, the proposed works include rumble strips, cat eye and signage boards besides iron railing on the central median. Junction improvement works have been proposed for Yousufguda check-post.

These apart, the Hyderabad traffic police have also handed over a list of 50 stretches in the city, falling into 500-metre radius of the areas which have experienced more than five accidents so far. Joint inspections will be conducted by zone level engineering officials along with traffic police on those stretches. Among them are those that belong to other agencies such as HRDCL, Cantonment, National Highways and State Highways too.

GHMC review meet

GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore has asked the representatives of Ramky Enviro Engineers, the concessionaire firm for Municipal Solid Waste Management in the city, to ensure launch of construction and demolition waste processing plant at Jeedimetla on August 15. At a review meeting on Thursday, he also asked them to expedite the capping of legacy waste at Jawahar Nagar facility.