GHMC tracking educational institutions for disinfection

A total of 500 teams have been redeployed exclusively for the COVID-19 spraying

GHMC’s Entomology wing has taken up targeted intervention to disinfect the schools and institutional premises frequented by students or individuals from COVID-19 infected households.

In view of the rising coronavirus infections in what is being termed as the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Entomology wing has fortified its disinfection drive. During the first wave of COVID-19, the disinfectant solution of sodium hypochlorite was extensively sprayed across the city, often even wasting the solution on the roads and banners. GHMC’s Disaster Management forces also plunged in, spraying all the containment zones where COVID-19 infections were discovered. Eventually, the overkill was controlled and the disinfection drive was carried in a targeted manner by the Entomology wing. Special recruitments were conducted on outsourcing basis, for deployment in COVID-19 spraying. Infected households were identified in coordination with the Medical & Health department, and spraying was done in the surroundings, and around the COVID-19 hospitals.

After the second wave has passed, though continuously spraying the premises and surroundings of the tertiary level health care institutions in the city where COVID-19 patients are being admitted, the Entomology officials have stopped tracking the infections across the households as the infections abated in the city.

“We have taken up the drive again since December first week, and started spraying in government hospitals, offices, courts, Legislative Assembly buildings, police stations and schools,” informed A.Rambabu, chief entomologist.

As the cases began to spiral, the spraying has been extended to colonies, where fresh infections have been detected. Area covering about 30 to 40 houses around the infected household are being disinfected in coordination with the Medical & Health department, he said. A total of 500 teams with strength of two to three workers per team have been redeployed exclusively for the COVID-19 spraying.

As part of the drive, the schools and institutions which the children or persons from the infected households visited are being tracked, and disinfected. “If there is a school going child in the infected home, regardless of whether the child is infected or not, we are taking up disinfection of the school. Similar is the case with institutions,” Dr.Rambabu said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 infections in the city, the Entomology wing has sprayed a total 4,606 litres of sodium hypochlorite solution in and around close to 5.27 lakh households.