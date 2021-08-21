GHMC to use robotic technology in cleaning of sewerage lines

HYDERABAD

21 August 2021 23:43 IST

People urged not to dump garbage in manholes

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav stressed upon the importance of doing away with manual labour in de-silting of sewerage lines, by deployment of modern technology.

He spoke at the awareness meeting on Saturday, as part of the Safety Fortnight being conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), with regard to the sewerage maintenance and workers’ safety.

Already, a pilot project has been successfully completed in Sanathnagar constituency to test the use of robotic technology in cleaning of sewerage lines. It will be taken up in the entire city soon, the minister said, and urged people not to dump garbage in manholes.

Advertising

Advertising

MD, HMWS&SB M.Dana Kishore said body suits worth ₹2 lakh each are being procured for safety of the workers entering into the sewerage lines.

Special operations teams have been formed in each of the six circles pertaining to water board, with seven skilled workers in each team. The teams will train remaining workers in use of safety equipment and technology used in sewerage maintenance in problematic areas, Mr.Dana Kishore said.

Public Representatives, NGOs and other organisations have been made part of the awareness drive, he said.

Several workers who have shown merit in duty have been felicitated by the minister on the occasion. Mr.Dana Kishore administered a pledge to the workers towards adherence to the safety standards and use of safety equipment.

MLA G.Sayanna, corporators and others participated in the meeting.