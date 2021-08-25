GHMC to undertake special sanitation drive in govt. schools

School, hostel buildings have gone without maintenance since COVID lockdown last year

In view of the planned resumption of classes in government schools, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up a special sanitation drive in State-run educational institutions, including schools, hostels and anganwadi centres.

Instructions regarding the sanitation programme were issued on Tuesday by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department, following which GHMC is going ahead with the drive.

School and hostel buildings have gone without maintenance since the start of COVID-19 lockdown last year, which necessitates the drive now. As part of the drive, all classrooms, premises of schools and toilets will be cleaned and disinfected.

De-weeding activities will be taken up to clear the premises of unwanted growth of shrubs and grass. Overhead water tanks and sumps will also be cleaned, and repairs to the drinking water taps and connections will be taken up.

Spraying and mopping will be done with anti-fly solutions, and adequate sanitation measures will be taken up to prevent house-fly menace.

Anti-larval measures will be taken up to prevent mosquitoes, including emptying and cleaning of overhead tanks, underground storage tanks, and cement tanks, besides cleaning of old metal drums, earthen jars, rainwater harvesting tanks, coolers, coconut shells, tyres and other discarded containers.

Stagnant water accumulating due to rain, if any, will be drained. A daily report on the activities taken up will have to be submitted to the respective zonal commissioners, duly signed by the deputy commissioners and Mandal Education Officers concerned.

A circular from the GHMC Commissioner in this regard directed zonal and deputy commissioners for strict compliance with the instructions. Any deviation will be viewed seriously, it warned.