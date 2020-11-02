GHMC to take up Strategic Nala Development Programme

Dedicated new project wing comprising engineering officials of various departments announced for its implementation

The government has, on Monday, announced ‘Strategic Nala Development Programme’ (SNDP) along the lines of the Strategic Road Development Plan, for development of stormwater drains in the city, post the devastating floods in October which drowned hundreds of colonies and resulted in several fatalities.

A dedicated new project wing has been announced under the GHMC for implementation of the programme, in which Engineering officials from various departments will be participants. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has announced this on Monday, and said the government is keen on studying the stormwater drains and taking measures for their improvement.

G.O. issued

A government order by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department came on the heels of this announcement, towards constitution of the special wing. The SNDP wing will be responsible for planning, developing and maintaining comprehensive storm water drainage or nala system in the city, with the overall objective of mitigating the adversities on account of heavy rains or urban floods in future, the order said. The wing will, to begin with, study the existing nala/ stormwater drainage system, and identify critical narrow points, encroachments on nalas, besides studying the sewerage trunk mains and feeder channels into River Musi, before submitting a report to take up all works in mission mode, the order said. It will function directly under the Commissioner, GHMC, while also coordinating with other officials from Irrigation department.

The committee has a go ahead to induct field experts from open source based on the field requirements. Officials from different government departments have concluded in a primary study that severely encroached storm water drains were the major reason behind the flooding.

Retired chief engineer, Roads & Buildings, C.Vasantha who had till recently discharged responsibilities as the chief engineer in the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL), will head the new wing.