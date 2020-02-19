GHMC to take up enumeration of illiterates

The Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the GHMC is taking up a 10-day enumeration of illiterate persons in the city, between February 24 and March 4.

The survey is being taken up following Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s New Year pledge to achieve 100% literacy in the State.

As part of his new year message on January 1, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao called upon literate citizens to educate illiterate persons in the State, under the theme ‘Each one, Teach one’.

“We have prepared a programme for the 10-day drive, and will cover all the wards of GHMC. Deputy Commissioners in all circles will act as nodal officers for the survey,” said D. Sowjanya, Project Director of the UCD wing.

Project officers of the UCD wing would assume the supervisory role, while at the ward level, Assistant Engineers would monitor the enumeration, which would be carried out by Sanitation Field Assistants and Entomology Field Assistants.

For the purpose of survey, 250 households were designated as an enumeration block, each to be covered door to door by one enumerator.

“The enumerator will collect the details in a printed format, and maintain a register to keep track of the households that he or she covered every day. At the end of each day, the ward level supervisor will check all the forms, which will then be sent to the circle office for uploading online,” Ms. Sowjanya said.

The aim is to get all the illiterate persons literate by the next Census exercise, she said.

As per the 2011 Census, the number of illiterate persons is above 5 lakh in Hyderabad district alone. The UCD wing had already attempted the ‘Each one Teach one’ formula in the self-help groups under its purview, through a joint programme with Adult Education department, Ms. Sowjanya said.

As part of the initiative, illiterate women were identified in each group and were put under the tutelage of educated women from the same group.