GHMC to supply bags to sweepers for solid waste collection

March 15, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC is going to provide garbage bags to its sanitation teams in an effort to reduce open dumping of trash on roads, leading to garbage vulnerable points.

The corporation, on Wednesday, invited bids for empanelment of agencies that can supply canvas tarpaulin waterproof bags for solid waste collection.

The bags will be used by the corporation’s sweeping units to store the swept-up garbage till it is collected by the truck, the specification said. As of now, the garbage is being kept in mounds at several points until it is collected by the trucks, which is leading to accumulation of more trash at the same place.

The situation had arisen after removal of blue bins across the city as per the solid waste management guidelines.

The last date for submission of bids is March 18.