GHMC to spot and evict squatters

Spurred by admonition from MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC has asked its circle level Town Planning officials to make a list of encroachments in their respective limits in the coming two to three days.

Mr. Arvind Kumar, two days ago, severely reprimanded the corporation’s Town Planning and Sanitation officials, and issued orders suspending an Assistant City Planner for dereliction of duties.

He took the encroachment of footpath near Begumpet as an example, and expressed displeasure at rampant illegal structures springing up everywhere.

“We have asked the ACPs to enumerate encroachments on roads in their respective circles, after which they will initiate demolitions,” informed an official.

They can enlist the Enforcement wing for assistance, but demolitions will be carried out by the Town Planning wing, he said. Graduate engineers recently recruited from NAC too will pitch in.

The field staff have been instructed to also identify dilapidated buildings, footpath encroachments and ongoing illegal structures during their rounds of the city.

Issuance of notices to the owners of dilapidated structures has already begun, and demolition process will be taken up from June 10, officials said. Most of these buildings are in Charminar and Secunderabad zones.

During the last two years, the corporation could successfully demolish most of the structurally unstable buildings in peripheral municipalities merged in GHMC, officials said.