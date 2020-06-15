GHMC to plant 50 lakh ‘Haritha Haaram’ saplings

The GHMC has prepared an action plan for planting 50 lakh saplings within its purview under the sixth phase of ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haaram’ - the State government’s flagship programme for mass afforestation.

Saplings will be planted under various categories such as avenue plantations, colony plantations, institutional plantations, lake plantations, open space plantations, graveyard plantations and others. Plantations will be done along nalas and Musi river too, a statement from the GHMC informed.

This year, avenue plantations and green curtains will be taken up along all the roads across zones, it said. Very dense plantations will be done on bunds and buffer areas of lakes within the GHMC limits.

All open spaces of the GHMC will be converted into tree parks with provision of walking tracks. The GHMC will also take up Miyawaki plantations to develop dense forests and lung spaces in the city. Resident Welfare Associations will be roped in for colony plantations.

The action plan also includes planting of trees, hedges and shrubs under flyovers, medians and parks. Three urban forest parks will be developed at Suraram, Madannaguda, and Nadergul with very dense plantation of native forest trees, as per the already existing plan.