GHMC to plant 50 lakh ‘Haritha Haaram’ saplings

The GHMC has prepared an action plan for planting 50 lakh saplings within its purview under the sixth phase of ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haaram’ - the State government’s flagship programme for mass afforestation.
Saplings will be planted under various categories such as avenue plantations, colony plantations, institutional plantations, lake plantations, open space plantations, graveyard plantations and others. Plantations will be done along nalas and Musi river too, a statement from the GHMC informed.
This year, avenue plantations and green curtains will be taken up along all the roads across zones, it said. Very dense plantations will be done on bunds and buffer areas of lakes within the GHMC limits.
All open spaces of the GHMC will be converted into tree parks with provision of walking tracks. The GHMC will also take up Miyawaki plantations to develop dense forests and lung spaces in the city. Resident Welfare Associations will be roped in for colony plantations.
The action plan also includes planting of trees, hedges and shrubs under flyovers, medians and parks. Three urban forest parks will be developed at Suraram, Madannaguda, and Nadergul with very dense plantation of native forest trees, as per the already existing plan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath