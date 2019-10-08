GHMC to link Occupation Certificate with Property Tax Department

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to link Occupation Certificate (OC) of town planning permissions with the Property Tax Department in order to avoid delay in laying property tax to improve the revenue, said Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Monday.

Tax revenues could be further mopped up by also linking the trade licence data to the town planning information to check whether it is for commercial properties or residential ones. A special drive will be conducted on under-assessed and un-assessed properties for rectification of the records, he said.

The GHMC will also strictly implement the ban of single use plastics of less than 50 microns and penalise those found using them. Severe action will also be taken on offenders dumping construction debris as well as garbage on the roads

Data on Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) too will be made available online to facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers. Acquiring land for Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), including road widening and repairs of storm water drains, could be done after giving the option of providing TDR to the affected persons, he said.

Gambusia fish nursery

The GHMC Commissioner said ‘baby ponds’ are being used to breed Gambusia fish which would be released into lakes and water bodies to control breeding of mosquitoes. Fogging and oil ball activities will continue till February.

Road repairs

Mr. Kumar claimed that road repair works were going on in the city. About 157 teams were carrying out patch works and it would take at least a week to take up full fledged repair works.

With regard to the waste to energy plant, he said it would become operational once the Electricity Regulatory Commission fixed the rates.