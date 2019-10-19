GHMC to launch road repair works from Tuesday

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar said repair works for the damaged roads will be taken up from October 22 (Tuesday) to November 10.

Speaking at the city convergence meeting on Saturday, Mr. Lokesh Kumar assured that the work would be carried out throughout the day, and all major repair works will be taken up.

Starting from November, GHMC will constitute special team named Rapid Action Team to take up immediate repairs on the damaged roads. The corporation’s focus will be mainly on maintenance of internal roads, as there is a proposal to give all major roads for private maintenance.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar has instructed the engineers to take up emergency repairs to roads which have been dug up and not restored by water board, for laying pipelines. Also, a decision has been taken to extend the restrictions on road cutting by one month, up to December 1.

The meeting also discussed the matter pertaining to handing over of two acres of land at Jubilee Hills for double bedroom housing project. Joint Collector of Hyderabad G. Ravi informed that the RDO concerned had already submitted the report about allotment of the land, and the process of handing over will be completed shortly.

It has been decided in the meeting to utilise the treated water from various sewage treatment plants in the city for GHMC parks. Mr. Lokesh Kumar has issued directions to officials of Urban Biodiversity wing to supply water through tankers to the parks.

Officials from the Police, Southern discom, water board, and senior officials from GHMC attended the meeting.