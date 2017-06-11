GHMC to host National Waste Summit Management

The city’s civic body Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all set to organise the ‘National Waste Management Summit’ in partnership with Elets Technomedia Pvt. Ltd.

The focus of the one-day event, to be held on June 24, will be on identifying the best practices, innovations and technologies in waste management and promote them among the leaders of civic authorities and key stakeholders. During the summit, a compilation of the initiatives and programmes started by the GHMC in the area of waste management in the last three years will be released as a Special Edition.

Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy said “The National Waste Management Summit 2017 will be an ideal platform for the thought leaders and practitioners from public and private sectors to interact on best methods, innovations, technologies and other important topics in the domain of Waste Management and to arrive at solutions to enlarge the scope of waste management for the benefit of the Nation and States.”

During the summit, the organisations from different fields who have actively partnered with the GHMC in the waste management projects will be recognised.