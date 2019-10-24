GHMC to guard 2BHK project sites

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to provide security at 2BHK housing project sites in the city, where construction has been completed.

The decision was taken by Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar during a recent meeting, and the responsibility of providing security has been handed over to Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing, sources informed.

Close to 8,000 units have been completed in all respects at various locations including Ahmedguda, Bahadurpally, D. Pochampally, Ameenpur and Gajularamaram. Infrastructural facilities such as water supply, roads, drainage, and lighting are in place in all these housing colonies.

These apart, as per information from GHMC, close to 34,000 dwellings will be ready by month-end at several locations. And by year-end, the figure could rise by nearly 20,000. Though more than 60,000 houses are near ready for distribution, the State government has not taken any measures towards it so far. Sources inform that even identification of beneficiaries has not been taken up, except in case of in-situ construction.

Only about 10,000 units are proposed under in-situ development, while 90 per cent of the total one lakh units in the city are being built in vacant lands, requiring identification of beneficiaries. Revenue departments of the districts concerned, and not GHMC, are authorised to identify beneficiaries. The intention is apparently to keep off the distribution till after GHMC elections, so that the polls are not swayed by those who do not get the benefit, sources say.

Meanwhile, contractors are in a hurry to hand over the units to GHMC, so that they do not incur expenditure on providing security. Already, doors, furnishings and fittings, were being stolen from completed projects that had no security.

At D. Pochampally, the contractor had to spend a lot on replacing stolen windows and fittings, sources said.

GHMC proposes to provide 24x7 surveillance at the completed project sites, by installing CCTV cameras, and deploying security staff. The colonies will also be provided solar fencing to prevent vagabonds from entering, said an official.