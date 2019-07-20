GHMC to give road-cutting permission from November

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to give permission for road-cutting (digging) required as part of taking up development works by various departments from November, provided the departments concerned submit proposals in advance.

The decision was taken at the city coordination committee meeting held at the office of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (SPDCL) here on Saturday. Commissioner of GHMC M. Dana Kishore, Chairman and Managing Director of SPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy, Joint Collectors of Ranga Reddy S. Harish and G. Ravi, DCP (Traffic) D. S. Chauhan, GHMC Vigilance Director K. Viswajeet and officials from several other departments, Army and railways attended the meeting.

Mr. Dana Kishore said all kinds of road-cutting and digging was banned in GHMC limits to avoid inconvenience to citizens during monsoon. The departments concerned could submit their proposals for road-cutting/digging to GHMC and the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) in advance so that permissions could be given for taking up the work from November.

As part of the GHMC plans to strengthen the disaster management and vigilance departments to tackle calamities and other emergency situations effectively, the civic body decided to procure vehicles for disaster response teams and increase the number of such teams so that one disaster response team was available for every two wards. Services of such teams could also be utilised for removal of illegal structures, collection of property tax and protection of government properties, said the GHMC Commissioner.

Mr. Dana Kishore suggested that the officials give priority to the proposals linked to Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) works for shifting electrical poles, transmission lines and water pipelines coming in their way. He complimented the officials of all emergency departments for working in coordination during the ongoing rainy season.

Go-tagging of manholes

The GHMC Commissioner said construction of about 12,000 manholes at road level was nearing completion. He directed GHMC engineering and metro water works officials to give the details of those manholes to the enforcement department for the purpose of geo-tagging.

Stating that most of the major roads in the city were under the purview of HRDCL, the DCP (Traffic) suggested lane-marking of all those roads.