GHMC to distribute home isolation kits

HYDERABAD

13 July 2020 21:45 IST

Corporation displays location wise details of COVID-19 cases in the city on its website

GHMC has finally begun to display the location wise details of COVID-19 positive cases in the city on its website.

Through a press statement on Monday, the civic body has informed that the information pertaining to the positive cases including patient’s ID, ward, circle and zones will be uploaded to the website, and updated daily. Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has asked the residential and colony welfare associations to access the information and cooperate in controlling the spread of the virus. The corporation has assumed an initiative to distribute home isolation kits to the mild COVID-19 positive patients who have been advised self-isolation as against hospitalisation. A total of 20,000 home isolation kits have been ordered through GHMC, of which 15,000 have already been distributed. More kits will be ordered based on the requirement, a statement said.

As per the guidelines issued by the Central government, the patients should be in home isolation for 17 days after testing positive. The home isolation kits will have nine different articles which could aid in early recovery of the patient.They include 34 vitamin C tablets, 17 each of vitamin B complex and zinc supplements, one hand sanitiser bottle, one bottle of liquid hand wash, six cloth masks, two pairs of gloves, sodium hypochlorite solution, and a home isolation brochure. The home isolation kit cover will have a QR code, upon scanning which through mobile, suggestions and guidance issued by the central government for COVID-19 control may be downloaded. The kits are being handed over through health workers under the supervision of the respective zonal and deputy commissioners, and the medical officers of the respective areas, the statement said.

