GHMC to develop ‘model corridors’ in Hyderabad; 29 stretches identified

January 19, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The city is set to have ‘model corridors’ at several locations, with wide roads, broad pedestrian paths, cycling tracks, and dedicated vending zones, to name a few.

GHMC has identified 29 stretches where such corridors will be developed, majority of them in the Khairatabad zone. For certain corridors, tenders have been finalised and work taken up, a statement from GHMC informed.

Stretches with road width of 150-200 metres have been chosen for being developed as model corridors, with a total estimated expenditure close to ₹57 crore. Combined length of the corridors extends to over 21.5 kilometres.

The chosen stretches will have landscaping as an integral part, with other facilities such as vehicle parking, cycling, vending zones, and service roads based on the space, and local requirements, the note said.

The corridor work has already begun on stretches such as Habsiguda to Nagole, L.B. Nagar to Owaisi crossroads, Owaisi crossroads up to Aramghar, and NMDC to Gachibowli via Shaikpet, on both sides of the road.

These, and other stretches are part of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), under which 812 kilometres of road stretches in the city have been handed over for maintenance by private agencies.

CRMP agencies will be given the first right of refusal to execute the model corridor work at the lowest quoted bid value, as per the government orders. Period for completion of the work is four months, with defect liability period of two years.

Development of footpath and cycle track on both sides of the road between Habsiguda crossroads up to Musi in Nagole and from there up to L.B. Nagar Crossroads, development of road from Chandrayangutta flyover to Mughal Colony, from Moghal’s Engineering College up to Durganagar junction and from there to Aramghar junction, road improvement on both sides between Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and Rethibowli junction, and from there up to Nanal Nagar junction, laying of BT road and footpath and widening of the road from Tolichowki flyover to Suryanagar junction and from there to Sabza Colony junction on both sides, besides several others are among the work components to be taken up under the Model Corridors project.