GHMC to develop link and slip roads

The GHMC is developing link roads and slip roads to reduce traffic on major stretches in the city, which regularly experience heavy vehicular movement.

Link roads are being developed to connect two stretches by laying a brief patch, which will then act like an alternative road to the main thoroughfare. Slip roads are being laid circumventing junctions where heavy inflow of vehicles is experienced regularly.

In all, 131 link roads and slip roads have been planned, of which 23 come under the jurisdiction of the HMDA. The GHMC is responsible for 108, from which 49 are being developed on a priority basis, officials said.

Of these, road development plans are ready for 30, and are under preparatory stage for 19, they said.

The objective of the link roads and slip roads is to minimise land acquisition, and reduce costs.