GHMC to develop link and slip roads

The GHMC is developing link roads and slip roads to reduce traffic on major stretches in the city, which regularly experience heavy vehicular movement.
Link roads are being developed to connect two stretches by laying a brief patch, which will then act like an alternative road to the main thoroughfare. Slip roads are being laid circumventing junctions where heavy inflow of vehicles is experienced regularly.
In all, 131 link roads and slip roads have been planned, of which 23 come under the jurisdiction of the HMDA. The GHMC is responsible for 108, from which 49 are being developed on a priority basis, officials said.
Of these, road development plans are ready for 30, and are under preparatory stage for 19, they said.
The objective of the link roads and slip roads is to minimise land acquisition, and reduce costs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.