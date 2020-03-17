GHMC teams shut down 66 premises

Several bars, pubs, schools, gyms and institutions have been raided by GHMC teams on Tuesday, and sealed for functioning against the directives issued by the State government.

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing, which has carried out the inspections has announced through a statement that a total of 66 premises were found to have been functioning in violation of the order, hence sealed.

The sealed premises include 13 gyms, 34 coaching centres, three fitness studios, two swimming pools, two schools, a function hall, four bar & restaurants, five study rooms and two sports clubs.

In view of the coronavirus scare, the State government, on Saturday, issued a slew of instructions for closure of premises where large gatherings are expected.

Accordingly, educational institutions, and coaching centres are to be shut down up to March 31, while other crowded premises such as cinema halls, amusement parks, gyms, swimming pools, zoo parks, museums, sports stadiums, membership clubs, bars and pubs should be kept closed up to March 21.

For function halls, exemption has been granted for already fixed weddings alone, with a cap on the number of guests at 200. No fresh bookings are allowed up to March 31.

Besides strict implementation of these instructions, the State government has ordered action against violation under Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

In view of the orders, GHMC has deployed 18 enforcement teams under its EVDM wing to inspect and ensure that all the aforesaid establishments are closed.

Apart from shutting down 66 premises, the EVDM wing has issued notices to all malls, hyper markets, commercial establishments and others to screen visitors using thermal screening devices and also sanitise all areas with heavy movement of public.

They have also been instructed to provide hand gloves, masks, sanitisers and other protective devices to the staff, besides providing hand sanitisers to visitors at the entrance, the statement said.