GHMC team tours New Delhi

A high-level GHMC team led by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on tour of the national capital visited various projects pertaining to solid waste management there.

The team included GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, Director, Enforcement, Vigilance, Disaster Management Viswajit Kampati, and Special Commissioner Sujatha Gupta.

They visited the construction waste recycling plant, and waste-to-energy plant, and learnt about the functioning of the portable compactors used to collect construction debris, a GHMC statement said.

New Delhi municipal officials explained how the compactors carried the waste without allowing any spillage, and how they rejected unacceptable waste.

The team also visited the leachate treatment plant, landfill and green belt area being managed by the Ramky Group, besides the 24-megawatt integrated waste-to-energy plant.

