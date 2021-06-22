GHMC targets 1 crore saplings under Haritha Haram

Claims 86.28% overall target achievement in the programme between 2016-17 and 2019-20

GHMC has set itself a target of planting one crore saplings in GHMC area under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram mass afforestation programme during the year 2021.

Tree plantation is being taken up by the GHMC under various categories such as avenue plantation, colony plantation, institutional plantation, open space plantation, and graveyard plantation under Haritha Haram. As of now, about 9.55 lakh saplings have been planted at various locations, a statement from GHMC informed. For the year 2020, the civic body had a target of planting 2.5 crore saplings under the programme. As on January 23, close to 88 per cent of the target had been achieved, with plantation of almost 2.2 crore, in all categories, the statement said. The plantations were taken up in 406 locations of open spaces in layouts, which are being developed as tree parks with walking tracks and seating areas.

This year, dense plantations in the lines of Miyawaki model are being taken up additionally at 45 locations. A total 600 nurseries have been grounded in all the zones of GHMC and works are in progress for supply of plants. All the nurseries have been geo-tagged and uploaded in the TGFMIS’ (Telangana Forest Management Information System) website.

A target of 25 lakh plants has been given for each zone, for raising a total of 1.5 crore plants for entire GHMC area for the current year. GHMC has claimed 86.28 per cent overall achievement in Haritha Haram programme between 2016-17 and 2019-20, with more than 100 per cent target achievement in two years. For a total of 3.21 crore target during the four years preceding 2020-21, the total achievement was nearly 2.77 crore saplings, the note claimed. However, of the total achievement, only 22.79 lakh saplings were actually planted by the GHMC at various locations, while the remaining 2.54 crore were distributed to various organisations and individuals for planting.