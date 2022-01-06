GHMC takes third wave precautions

GHMC has sprayed all the government hospitals, government offices, and close to 5.27 lakh households within the GHMC with disinfectant solution, since December last year.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed this during his meeting with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday.

Responding to the Mayor’s queries about the precautions in view of the rising number of infections, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said a total 500 entomology staff are on the job of spraying disinfectant solution. On the vaccination front, he said the administering of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in coordination with the Medical & Health department has reached final stage. Booster dose will be administered to the frontline workers starting from January 10, he said.