GHMC sweeper offered job of assistant entomologist

KTR hands over appointment orders to the B.Sc postgraduate

Ambi Rajani’s story was a living proof of the fact that higher education is not a visa to higher opportunities for certain socially-disadvantaged sections. A postgraduate in organic chemistry and a Ph.D aspirant, Rajani was forced to work as a contract sweeper in GHMC, as she had neither the power nor resources to obtain a better job.

Her ordeal came to an end after her story caught the attention of Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao whom she met in his office on Monday, along with Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. She was handed over appointment orders as assistant entomologist on outsourcing basis.

“I am extremely happy, and forever indebted to KTR sir. Finally, I am walking from darkness into light,” a beaming Rajani said.

She had to don the mantle of sole breadwinner for a family of five, as her husband, an advocate, has been ill for some time. Hailing from the socially disadvantaged Yerukala community of Ramakrishnapuram village in Warangal district, she worked as a daily wager earlier too, even during her post-graduation days.

“Both my parents worked as agricultural labourers, and I would go along with them to work. Though my parents paid the fee, I had to earn for books and my commute to college,” she recalled.

Despite scoring high marks in Intermediate, and qualifying in EAMCET, she had to settle for B.Sc. in biotechnology, as her family was not in a position to fund her studies outside Warangal. Marriage happened after post-graduation followed by successive child births, scuttling her dream of doctorate and employment in her chosen stream.

“My husband’s health issues pushed me to look desperately for employment. I worked for a brief while as a course coordinator in a computer training institute, but lost the job during the COVID-19 lockdown. I applied for jobs in several pharma companies, but faced rejection everywhere due to the COVID economic crisis,” Rajani recounted, explaining the conditions that led to her job as a sweeper.

Though initially mortified to work as a sweeper, concerns about her family motivated her to take up the job. Objections by her sisters and their husbands did not deter her. “In fact, I was happy being a sweeper as other jobs are even worse. I tried for a sales job, but found that they pay only ₹6,000-7,000 per month for 10 to 12 hours of work. As sweeper, I worked only 7.5 hours and could spend time with my children,” Rajani, who qualified for PhD in University of Hyderabad, said.

Retweeting Mr.Arvind Kumar’s post about his meeting with Rajani, Mr.Rama Rao wished her well. “Best moment of my hectic day today… All the very best Rajani Garu in your new role,” he said.