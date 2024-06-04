GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC sweeper found dead at home

Published - June 04, 2024 05:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man, alleged to be a toddy addict, was found dead at his residence in Gandhi Nagar on Monday morning. 

Police said that Bakki Yellesh, a GHMC sweeper from Kavadiguda, was alone at his residence when he hanged himself to death. “As per the statements recorded from his family members, he was a toddy addict and was alone by himself when his wife went to work and his son went to a nearby hospital to get treated for a dog bite. They came back home and found his body,” said the officials. 

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. 

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

