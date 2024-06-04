GHMC sweeper found dead at home

A 35-year-old man, alleged to be a toddy addict, was found dead at his residence in Gandhi Nagar on Monday morning.

Police said that Bakki Yellesh, a GHMC sweeper from Kavadiguda, was alone at his residence when he hanged himself to death. “As per the statements recorded from his family members, he was a toddy addict and was alone by himself when his wife went to work and his son went to a nearby hospital to get treated for a dog bite. They came back home and found his body,” said the officials.

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)