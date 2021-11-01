GHMC standing committee to be elected

HYDERABAD

01 November 2021 20:38 IST

GHMC has released election schedule for constitution of the new standing committee, the first after the GHMC polls conducted in December, 2020.

As per the schedule, the election will be conducted on November 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by counting and the results will be declared soon after.

A total 15 members will be elected for the committee by 150 corporators of the GHMC. All the developmental works worth more than ₹3 crore, and also major policy decisions pertaining to GHMC will have to pass through the standing committee.

Notification for the poll will be issued on November 2, and nominations may be filed with the Additional Commissioner (Elections) between November 3 and November 11 daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., except on November 4 and 7, which are public holidays.

List of nominations will be published on November 11. The nominations will be scrutinised by GHMC Commissioner the next day, after which the list of valid nominations will be published.

Withdrawal of nominations is allowed up to 3 p.m. on November 15, following which the final list of contesting candidates will be published. Poll will be conducted in the office of the GHMC Commissioner, at the headquarters.