GHMC standing committee meeting clears 18 proposals

Proposal to gift high-end smart phones to members put off

GHMC standing committee, during its meeting on Thursday, accorded approval for 18 developmental proposals, apart from the draft budget proposals for the financial year 2021-22 to the tune of ₹5,600 crore.

A proposal for gifting high-end smart mobile phones for the standing committee members has been postponed for time being. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max mobiles with 512 GB internal storage cost close to ₹1.6 lakh each, and the proposal was for a total of 17 such phones, amounting to ₹27.24 lakhs.

The committee has approved proposal for establishment of crematorium and grave yards for Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities near Fathullaguda of Nagole, in 6.2 acre land. An electrical crematorium will be built for the Hindu community, while graveyards will be for the Christian and Muslim communities, in two acres of land each.

Several proposals for property acquisition with regard to road widening at various locations have received nod from the committee.

Approvals have been accorded for acquisition of 15 properties for 60 feet road from St.Anne’s School up to NCL Enclave South, 87 properties for 60 feet road in Gajularamaram, and 210 properties for 60 feet road between Tukaram Gate Goods Track up to Shenoy Nursing Home via Adda Gutta.

Also to be acquired are 15 properties for 100 feet road between NHDC in Financial District up to Nanakramguda Service Road in Narsingi, 16 properties for 120 feet road between Nagole and Bandlaguda, and five properties for 100 feet road near Hitech City.

Among other proposals receiving clearance was one for three storm water drains in Kapra circle with an expenditure of ₹3.6 crore.