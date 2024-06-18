ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC shares Solid Waste Management knowhow with Netherlands

Published - June 18, 2024 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Solid waste management practices of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were presented at the ‘Waste Supply Chain Management Mission’ programme in Netherlands on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is represented by its Solid Waste Management wing at the ‘Waste Supply Chain Management Mission’ programme at Netherlands, being organised jointly by Netherlands Enterprise Agency and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in India between June 16 and 20. Executive Engineer, SWM, R. Sreenivas Reddy has attended the programme, and shared insights into the solid waste management practices of the GHMC, at Amsterdam on Monday. The programme is part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Netherlands and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, towards knowledge exchange between the two countries.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

