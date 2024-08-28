ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC sets up panel to bring in integrated approach to traffic management

Updated - August 28, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 04:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Identification of parking hotspots and regulation of on-street & off-street parking part of the parking policy to be developed

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation constituted a committee on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) to bring in an integrated approach to manage traffic in the city. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) constituted a committee to bring in an integrated approach to manage traffic in the city. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee includes top rung officials of all the civic bodies: Additional Commissioner (Traffic and IT) of GHMC, Engineer-in-Chief, GHMC; MD, HUMTA, HMDA.; HMDA Joint Commissioner; and Zonal Commissioner (Khairtabad Zone), GHMC. 

97 high-rise buildings in Cyberabad identified to mount PTZ cameras for tracking traffic

Using technologies such as sensors, Internet of Things devices, and data analytics for continuous traffic monitoring and management, the committee will assess real-time traffic management systems, according to an official memo issued by Amrapali Kata, GHMC Commissioner. 

The committee’s remit also includes: facilitating the selection and onboarding of qualified system integrators to design, implement, and maintain an efficient and scalable Traffic Management System (TMS) that addresses the city’s unique traffic challenges 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The memo lists the steps planned to smoothen traffic flow in an integrated and comprehensive manner including parking: “Develop a comprehensive parking policy that includes the identification of parking hotspots, regulation of on-street and off-street parking, and the incorporation of smart parking solutions to reduce congestion and improve urban mobility.” 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US