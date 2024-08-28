GHMC sets up panel to bring in integrated approach to traffic management

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) constituted a committee to bring in an integrated approach to manage traffic in the city.

The committee includes top rung officials of all the civic bodies: Additional Commissioner (Traffic and IT) of GHMC, Engineer-in-Chief, GHMC; MD, HUMTA, HMDA.; HMDA Joint Commissioner; and Zonal Commissioner (Khairtabad Zone), GHMC.

Using technologies such as sensors, Internet of Things devices, and data analytics for continuous traffic monitoring and management, the committee will assess real-time traffic management systems, according to an official memo issued by Amrapali Kata, GHMC Commissioner.

The committee’s remit also includes: facilitating the selection and onboarding of qualified system integrators to design, implement, and maintain an efficient and scalable Traffic Management System (TMS) that addresses the city’s unique traffic challenges

The memo lists the steps planned to smoothen traffic flow in an integrated and comprehensive manner including parking: “Develop a comprehensive parking policy that includes the identification of parking hotspots, regulation of on-street and off-street parking, and the incorporation of smart parking solutions to reduce congestion and improve urban mobility.”

