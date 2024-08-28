GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC sets up panel to bring in integrated approach to traffic management

Identification of parking hotspots and regulation of on-street & off-street parking part of the parking policy to be developed

Updated - August 28, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 04:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation constituted a committee on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) to bring in an integrated approach to manage traffic in the city. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation constituted a committee on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) to bring in an integrated approach to manage traffic in the city. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) constituted a committee to bring in an integrated approach to manage traffic in the city. 

The committee includes top rung officials of all the civic bodies: Additional Commissioner (Traffic and IT) of GHMC, Engineer-in-Chief, GHMC; MD, HUMTA, HMDA.; HMDA Joint Commissioner; and Zonal Commissioner (Khairtabad Zone), GHMC. 

97 high-rise buildings in Cyberabad identified to mount PTZ cameras for tracking traffic

Using technologies such as sensors, Internet of Things devices, and data analytics for continuous traffic monitoring and management, the committee will assess real-time traffic management systems, according to an official memo issued by Amrapali Kata, GHMC Commissioner. 

The committee’s remit also includes: facilitating the selection and onboarding of qualified system integrators to design, implement, and maintain an efficient and scalable Traffic Management System (TMS) that addresses the city’s unique traffic challenges 

The memo lists the steps planned to smoothen traffic flow in an integrated and comprehensive manner including parking: “Develop a comprehensive parking policy that includes the identification of parking hotspots, regulation of on-street and off-street parking, and the incorporation of smart parking solutions to reduce congestion and improve urban mobility.” 

