GHMC sets up control room to monitor situation

GHMC on Sunday set up a control room at its headquarters to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city from a central location.

Retired additional commissioner of GHMC, Anuradha will head the 24-hour control room, which will have officials from GHMC, 108, and Health departments available in three shifts, a press release from GHMC informed. Deputy Engineer from IT wing Banerjee and AMHO Umarani will coordinate with various departments.

The State government will send details of persons who have arrived from foreign countries after March 1, and the control room in turn will forward the same to various circles to be informed to ward level teams. The teams will visit the respective homes and collect data on health of the persons and their family members besides the details on home quarantine, to be sent to the control room.

The persons will receive a stamp on their hand indicating duration of home quarantine. In case any person shows up with COVID-19 symptoms, the same will be conveyed to the control room.

Shifting of the persons to isolation/quarantine centres will be monitored too. However, persons suffering from the symptoms cannot call the control room directly. Instead, they can approach through 104 call centre.