GHMC-SCR meeting to resolve issues

A meeting convened by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan with officials from the South Central Railway on Friday focussed on amicable resolution of property acquisition issues between the GHMC and SCR.

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar and SCR chief engineer Achyuta Rao attended the meeting which discussed the issues encountered in road widening at Sangeet Junction and Mettuguda Junction in Secunderabad.

After the notification was passed in 2008 for land acquisition, and payments were made for structures on the land, the SCR approached High Court demanding better price for the land. Though a three-member committee was constituted for resolution of the issue, no result came through. Hence, as per instructions of Minister K. T. Rama Rao, the meeting had been called, Mr. Ram Mohan said.