ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC sanitation supervisors held for cloning fingerprints

March 02, 2024 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Zone Task Force team of Hyderabad nabbed two sanitation supervisors working for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly cloning fingerprints to claim the salaries of absent workers. Police seized 31 cloned fingerprints and two biometric attendance devices.

Police said that the arrested individuals, identified as P. Shivaiah Umesh and J. Shivaram, had worked as Sanitation Field Assistants (SFAs) in the Circle-XVI of the Amberpet Division. “They used a method involving candle wax and glue to create imitation fingerprints of sanitation workers. This allowed them to mark attendance for absent workers and claim their salaries, causing an estimated loss of ₹86.4 lakh to the GHMC over the past two years,” said police.

The accused, along with the seized items, were handed over to the Amberpet police for further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US