GHMC revises monsoon action plan

The GHMC has announced a revised monsoon action plan with an expenditure of ₹41.38 crore, instead of the same announced earlier with ₹25 crore.

The corporation has taken up 345 works for de-silting nalas, and has so far got 3.75 lakh cubic metres of silt removed from 702 kilometres of nala length, a press note said on Friday. The de-silting works would be completed within a week.

A total of 89 static teams, 118 mini-mobile emergency teams, and 79 mobile emergency teams were being deployed to de-water the problematic stretches. A total of 202 pump sets were being pressed into service for diverting the stagnant rainwater to drains and nalas.

Injection bore wells were being deployed at 44 locations so that flood water may be diverted.

In 2019, a total of 439 nala modernisation works had been taken up with an expenditure of ₹102 crore to prevent flooding, and 1,968 road repair works with ₹596 crore were completed.

Since April this year, road repairs had been carried out on 48 kilometres of road with ₹22 crore expenditure, the note said.