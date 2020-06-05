Hyderabad

GHMC revises monsoon action plan

The GHMC has announced a revised monsoon action plan with an expenditure of ₹41.38 crore, instead of the same announced earlier with ₹25 crore.

The corporation has taken up 345 works for de-silting nalas, and has so far got 3.75 lakh cubic metres of silt removed from 702 kilometres of nala length, a press note said on Friday. The de-silting works would be completed within a week.

A total of 89 static teams, 118 mini-mobile emergency teams, and 79 mobile emergency teams were being deployed to de-water the problematic stretches. A total of 202 pump sets were being pressed into service for diverting the stagnant rainwater to drains and nalas.

Injection bore wells were being deployed at 44 locations so that flood water may be diverted.

In 2019, a total of 439 nala modernisation works had been taken up with an expenditure of ₹102 crore to prevent flooding, and 1,968 road repair works with ₹596 crore were completed.

Since April this year, road repairs had been carried out on 48 kilometres of road with ₹22 crore expenditure, the note said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:16:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ghmc-revises-monsoon-action-plan/article31761510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY