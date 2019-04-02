GHMC revenue figures improve

HYDERABAD

02 April 2019 01:07 IST

Civic body sees rise in property tax collection and building permission fees

Considerable improvement in revenue from building permission fee, and increased property tax collection have come as respite for GHMC, starved for funds to carry out its major projects.

The corporation could garner revenue of over ₹854 crore by way of building permission fee for the financial year 2018-19, which ended on March 31. Besides, property tax collection has seen a jump of ₹74.29 crore from previous year, notwithstanding the drop in number of assessments and target unmet.

The year’s collection stood at ₹1,401.09 crore, up from ₹1,326.8 crore collected last year, but falling short of ₹1,500 crore target, GHMC has set itself for the year. Property tax from residential establishments stood at ₹462 crore, while non-residential properties yielded ₹779 crore and mixed properties, over ₹160 crore.

Khairatabad zone yielded the highest revenue from property tax at ₹366.12 crore, while Charminar zone stood last with ₹83.25 crore collection.

Serilingampally received the second highest revenue at ₹263.72 crore. L.B. Nagar zone got ₹211.02 crore, Kukatpally ₹212.13 crore and Secunderabad ₹201.42 crore. Among circles, Chandanagar garnered the highest revenue at ₹167.13 crore, ahead of Jubilee Hills at ₹139.08 crore.

The overall number of assessments, however, have dropped from 12,18,335 of previous year, to 11,99,679 in the current year.

A statement from GHMC has attributed the increased collections despite the breaks caused by the Assembly and Parliament elections, to continuous monitoring by Commissioner M. Dana Kishore, and the ‘Property Tax Parishkaram’.

The Town Planning wing has outdone itself by clocking almost a third more in terms of building permission fee, when compared with the previous year.

This is a quantum jump of over ₹207 crore, from ₹647.02 crore collected during 2017-18. When compared with ₹525.53 crore collection during 2016-17, it is almost 63 per cent leap, indicating the pace at which the city is growing, and the construction activity catching up.

The number of permissions granted has seen a jump of almost 4,000, up from 14,190 in 2017-18, to 18,105 this year. Of these, 17,838 were permissions granted for individual residential buildings. Those for residential apartment complexes stood at 2,328, while 222 were for commercial buildings.

The Town planning wing has also garnered ₹49.65 crore from disposal of Layout Regularisation (LRS) applications during the financial year 2018-19. Hayatnagar Circle topped in the number of permissions for individual residential buildings with 2,411 permissions, while Alwal Circle stood second with 1,619 permissions. Kapra with 1,422 permissions and Malkajgiri with 1,021 followed. Maximum zonal office permissions were granted by Serilingampally zone at 733, followed by Kukatpally at 424 and L.B. Nagar zone at 362.